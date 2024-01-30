Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 803,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,753. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.