Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $106.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

