Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coupang by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Coupang Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 1,043,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,276. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.