Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Acquires $51,775.00 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 2,441,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,660. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

