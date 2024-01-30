Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of COLB opened at $20.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

