Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,266,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,712,356 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. 9,255,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,149,781. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

