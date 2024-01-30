Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Up to $81.51

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.51, but opened at $85.00. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 115,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

