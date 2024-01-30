Comparing Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 15.74% 14.95% 1.06% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.09% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synovus Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 3 8 1 2.83 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.27, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 1.68 $543.71 million $3.46 11.45 Chino Commercial Bancorp $21.37 million N/A $4.94 million $1.54 6.86

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

