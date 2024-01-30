Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.28. 1,311,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,607. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $384.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.37 and its 200-day moving average is $352.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

