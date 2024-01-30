Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,201. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.