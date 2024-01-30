Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $834.72. 421,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,870. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $759.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

