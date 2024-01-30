Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

TSE:CTS traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.63. 1,456,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$946.09 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6031008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

