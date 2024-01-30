Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading 9.7% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.54. 540,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 289,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The stock has a market cap of C$946.09 million, a PE ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.6031008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

