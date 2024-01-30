Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $333.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

