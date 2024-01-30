Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 787 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $242.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

