Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

