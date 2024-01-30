Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,135 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,307,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.