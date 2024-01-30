Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,323 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

