Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. TheStreet cut Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.