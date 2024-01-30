Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 185.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.66.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

