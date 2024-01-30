Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $270.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,412.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,412.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,958 shares of company stock valued at $53,195,103. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.