Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $510,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $18,395,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 195,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.