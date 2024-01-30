Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,207,602,000 after acquiring an additional 614,945 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market cap of $312.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

