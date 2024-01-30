Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 97,593 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at $37,753,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 474,218 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IONQ opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

