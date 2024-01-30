Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $116,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 453,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 40.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 409,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NVT stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

