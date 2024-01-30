Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

