Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

