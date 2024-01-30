Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 116.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 114.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1,854.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Sempra by 86.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sempra by 88.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.