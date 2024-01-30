Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 116.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 114.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1,854.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Sempra by 86.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sempra by 88.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.