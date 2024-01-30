Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Coral Products Stock Performance
Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 12.20 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. Coral Products has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.07.
Coral Products Company Profile
