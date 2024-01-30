Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coral Products Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 12.20 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. Coral Products has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.07.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

