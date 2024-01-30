CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 9,712 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,432. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

