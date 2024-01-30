CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

