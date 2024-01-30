CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.55. 1,168,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279,062. The firm has a market cap of $368.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

