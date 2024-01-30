CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,504 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,114,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

