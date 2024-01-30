CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,079 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,410,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

