CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 5,812 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $167.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,421. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.31. The company has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.