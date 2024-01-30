Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,634 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 122,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 66.1% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.