Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.