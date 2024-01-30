Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

