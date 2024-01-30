Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

