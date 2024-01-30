Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.
NYSE GLW opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.
In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
