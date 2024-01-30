Corteva (CTVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY23 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,258,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.