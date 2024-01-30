Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Costamare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Costamare

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.76 on Friday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 61.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Costamare by 8.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Costamare by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 171,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.