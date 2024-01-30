Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

