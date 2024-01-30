CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.