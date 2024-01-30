Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises about 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 85,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,525. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

