CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.19

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 6068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The stock has a market cap of $904.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.61.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 124.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 198.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

