CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
