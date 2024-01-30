D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
D2L Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DTLIF opened at C$7.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33. D2L has a 52-week low of C$4.86 and a 52-week high of C$7.96.
About D2L
