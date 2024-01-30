Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.41. 1,806,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $245.40. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

