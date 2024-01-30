Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $7.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 84,169,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,961,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

